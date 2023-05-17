Legendary Reggae Musicians Bob Marley & The Wailers Enlist Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage For A Re-Up Of “Waiting In Vain”

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary Reggae musicians Bob Marley and The Wailers collaborate with Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage, to remake “Waiting In Vain”. The iconic hit features on Bob Marley’s widely acclaimed 1977 album Exodus which was named “Album of the Century” in 1999 by Time Magazine! This collaboration is hot on the heels of the success of the Sarkodie-reimagined ‘Stir It Up’ which was released in January of this year.

Bob Marley is one of the most legendary figures in modern music; his influence is immeasurable. The Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter inspires with social activism and politically conscious lyrics fused with elements of lovers-rock, ska, and rocksteady. As a pioneer of Reggae, Bob Marley was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. Bob Marley’s music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice, and unity.

Named the “Queen of Afrobeats” by Billboard in 2020, Tiwa Savage is a resilient force within Africa’s music industry. She continues to conquer the charts in her home country of Nigeria and abroad. In November 2018, she was crowned Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards. This follows nominations from the MTV African Music, BET, MOBO Awards and more. Most recently, Tiwa Savage represented the Commonwealth by performing at King Charles III’s Coronation on the 6 May!

On “Waiting In Vain”, a forlorn Bob Marley & Tiwa Savage call out to their love interests, as they anxiously await their return through different seasons of the year. This dialogue shows a lack of willingness to stand by any longer, however, the yearning in their voices tells that they will stay as long as forever for their lovers. Speaking on the collab, Tiwa says ‘”Bob Marley is an iconic artist who is revered in my home country, Nigeria and all over Africa. His music and message is just as relevant today as it was when first released all those years ago. I’m so I’m love with this record, and its a complete honour to be part of this great project”

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country’s warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century’s most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley’s lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley’s music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine’s Catalog Albums chart and remains the world’s best-selling reggae album. Marley’s accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

