Four killed in an attack on US convoy in Nigeria

Gunmen in Nigeria have attacked a US convoy, killing four peoples. The victims include two personnel from the US consulate and two police officers.

Three others were kidnapped before their vehicle was set on fire.

Reports say the attack took place in south-eastern Anambra state. A rescue and recovery operation is under way.

No US citizens were in the convoy and there were no details regarding the convoy’s presence in the state.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian state police has expressed regret that the convoy entered the state “without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency”.

The US said its mission in Nigeria was working with Nigerian security services to investigate the incident.

“The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organising trips to the field,” the US State Department said.

Analysts say Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu, who takes the helm of Africa’s most populous nation later this month must tackle violence in the south-east of the country .

Source: Africafeeds.com