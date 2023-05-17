Davido Ignores Don Jazzy On List Of Nigerian Music Pioneers

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ignored veteran music executive cum singer, Don Jazzy, in his list of Nigerian music pioneers.

Naija News reports that the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner during an interview on the latest episode of Bootleg Kev audiovisual podcast, listed the Nigerian music legends otherwise known as ‘OGs’.

According to him, the likes of 2face Idibia and Nigerian music duo, P-Square were people that made things possible in the music industry.

Davido also mentioned Don Jazzy’s former partner at Mo’hit Records, D’banj, as music ‘OG’ but failed to mention the Mavin Record boss.

He said, “Definitely D’banj. He was one of the artists I saw while growing up. D’banj, 2Face…So, the big 3 then were D’banj, 2Face, and there was a group of twins called P-Square. Those were our OGs. They were the people that made this thing possible.”

Davido Reportedly Moves Out Of Mansion Where Ifeanyi Died

Meanwhile, Davido has reportedly moved out of his Banana Island mansion where his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died.

Naija News reports that this was made known by a Lagos State-based real estate broker, Kofoworola Adewumi, in a post via Instagram.

Recall that Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke lost their only child to a drowning incident in their Banana Island home in October 2022.

Adewunmi claimed that the ‘Timeless’ crooner put up his mansion for rent and had also moved out of the place.

Reacting many netizens stormed the comment section accusing the realtor of chasing clout with Davido’s mansion.

She replied, “You all need to stop making all these unsolicited comments under my post. Davido once lived in the property. Yes! However, he has moved out and the property is now back in the market for rent. If you all were so concerned and intimate with him to the point of knowing his residence, you should also be aware he has moved out”

Sourced From Nigerian Music