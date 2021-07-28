Kanye West Breaks Apple Music Streaming Record With Album Listening Event

<!– –>

Kanye West now holds the record for the most streamed event on Apple Music.

Just when you think it can’t get better than a full house at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Kanye’s listening party, the rapper is breaking streaming records even as the album is yet to be released.

Kanye West’s album listening event broke the Apple Music Global Livestream with 3.3 million viewers tuning in using their Apple devices.

The only other artist to have set a streaming record worth talking about is Gucci Mane and Jeezy for their Verzuz battle earlier in the year where the former rap arch enemies buried the hatchet in a tribute to the culture and music.

That event commanded 1.8 million viewers. However, Kanye’s much anticipated “Donda” is proving to be quite the album in demand as fans wait patiently for the album to drop on August 6.

What’s also unique about Ye’s accomplishment is that the Livestream was not reposted for fans to re-watch or to be watched offline, which might have increased the viewership numbers– probably a marketing ploy by Kanye to gauge the potential success of the album.

However, it’s noted that once Kanye West drops the album on August 6 – the Livestream might then be uploaded to the Apple Music platform for fans to view.