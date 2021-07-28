Upcoming Nigerian Hitmaker Kenah Reveals Her Highly Anticipated Debut EP ‘3:05 Musing’

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KENAH has been persistent in cementing her musical identity across the world. With the release of her introductory track ‘Plenty’, followed by the enchanting sounds of ‘Control’, she is now ready to share her debut EP ‘3:05 Musing’. The detailed preparation the artist and her label has taken for each release, demonstrates exactly why KENAH is set to become a powerhouse within the music industry. Her rising support is testament to this, with BBC 1Xtra’s Afro Boss aka DJ Edu championing tracks off the EP, as well as BBC Radio 1 Soundsystem backing from Jeremiah Asiamah. On top of all that, KENAH was featured in the distinguished ‘Wonderland’ magazine as part of their ‘New Noise’ feature, illustrating the upward trajectory of this exciting artists career.

The 7-track EP is filled with a variety of well thought through bangers. The lead track, titled ‘3:05am’ epitomises exactly how KENAH has continually battled to get to the point she is at now. Maintaining her working relationship with producer ‘Poposky’, KENAH pours out all of her emotion on this heartfelt ballad. The soulful melodies balanced with the hard hitting lyrical content is an illustration of the versatility and talent the Nigerian artist can deliver. ‘Control’ is the only previously released track from ‘3:05 Musing’, it’s energetic yet smooth and soulful. This fusion is a definite dance floor filler, the deep rhythm and arousing melodies will entice the listener to get up and move. ‘JoJo’ leans towards the traditional, afro beats sound, with an introduction that brings elements of ‘Fela Kuti’ vibes, this is a remarkable first track for ‘3:05 Musing’. Delivering an infectious drum pattern, passionate vocals and a dynamic beat melody, this track is destined for house parties and soirees across the country. ‘Daniel’ is an intimate afrobeat track, we see KENAH’s ability to make a sensual, hypnotic track. She leans on deep percussive beats whilst blending in her unique melodic delivery that we know and love from the artist. ‘Closer’ continues the intimate theme that KENAH is bringing, a more stripped back beat assists in the demonstration of the vocal capabilities of the artist. ‘Konfused’ continues to prove the capability of the Nigerian artist, with this track she establishes the melodic rap sound which is key to the KENAH’s musical singularity. ‘Energy’ lives up to its name, filled to the brim with percussive brilliance this track is ready to take over sound systems across the world.

Seasoned with music since childhood, her impeccable talent has been molded into what it is today throughout her 21 years. Whether it be her leading school choirs or making her first attempt to write her own lyrics, it seems her destiny has always been music. At University she became a campus favourite when she recorded and shared her first few songs and she soon started to spark the interest of music industry professionals. Fast forward to her release debut and Kenah found her home with UK based record label JustJoJo Entertainment, a label synonymous with Afrobeats and Nigerian artists including DJ Spinall, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade and Kizz Daniel.

With a superstar roster of producers that includes DJ Coublon, Mystro, Poposky and Insane Chips and mix and mastering by Mixx Monsta a.k.a Selebobo, Milla Mix and Na Me Dey Mix and Master, ‘3:05 MUSING’ is the ideal embodiment of KENAH’s entry into the Afrobeat scene. Each track is carefully curated to take us on a musical journey, whilst still conveying the necessary upbeat, fun filled feeling that is crucial to this genre.

smarturl.it/305MusingEP

www.instagram.com/iamkenahvibez

www.facebook.com/iamkenah

twitter.com/iamkenah

Sourced From Nigerian Music