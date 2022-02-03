itel: Deepening Market Penetration with A58 Series

With the recent launch of A58 Series from the stable of itel brand, Raheem Akingbolu reckons that players in the smart phone market are set for another round of competition.

In the New Year and towards the end of the year when good manufacturers and service providers are getting set to boost sales, the media naturally go abuzz and consumers of products are sucked into the frenzies of reward programmes, innovative offerings and attractive prices.

While some companies offer mouth-watering cash rewards to lucky consumers for their loyal patronage, others creatively skew the pricing of their goods and services, as some introduce new products to attract more patronage or retain loyal customers. Yet others offer below-the-line shows and activations coupled with raffle draws designed to both create fun and reward customers who had stayed with their brands through the year.

For the promoters of itel, a leading smart phone brand, innovative product, friendly pricing and promotion are the major tools being deplored to further extend their frontiers. With the slogan, ‘More Than Big’, the brand has added the itel A58 series to its line of value-driven and customer-satisfying smartphones. The new series was launched in January and reflects ithe brand’s unflinching commitment to providing best value and user-friendly products to consumers in the Nigerian market. The itel A58 series is said to be coming in hot on the heels of the success story of the itel A56 series which itel recently lauded for selling over 5 million units since its launch in the mobile market.

The itel A58 series live up to its slogan as it comes packed with a 4000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch FullScreen display, a 2.5D screen design and a 20:9 golden aspect ratio that makes visual experiences more immersive and pleasant for users. With its 1612*720 HD resolution, details are made clearer, vivid, and brighter on the itel A58.

Upgrades On The itel A58

Compared to last year’s A56, the new product has been upgraded in four key areas for optimal consumer satisfaction. The itel A58’s 6.6’-inch screen is bigger and has a wider and clearer visual impact compared to itel A56’s 6.0’-inch screen. It also comes with a water drop full screen design and 2.5D curved edges that is stylish, more immersive, and better visual experience. With its 20:9 golden screen ratio and higher HD screen resolution, the new offering has a more comfortable one-hand grip for one-hand operations.

Bigger Battery for Bigger Fun

For longer hours of play and fun, the itel A58 series comes packed with a 4000mAh big battery. According to its promoters, users can get 28 days of standby time, 121 hours of music playtime, 27 hours of uninterrupted phone calls with friends, family, and acquaintances and 15 hours of nonstop video playtime.

The company has also indicated that the battery life of the new smart phone series can as well be extended with the Power Saving and Ultra Power Saving Modes, and the inbuilt AI Power Master. With the Power Saving Mode, users can gain an extra two hours of entertainment compared to a normal 4000mAh battery, while the Ultra Power Saving Mode can help users reduce power consumption on their new smartphone to the lowest level. With this mode, users can still gain up to 10 days of companionship. According to the company, this is because the new phone’s battery works with AI to optimize usage and understand users’ needs.

Better Design For A Classy Experience

It has also been indicated that the brand did not scrimp on the features of the new series, adding that it is more fashionable and beautiful than the itel A56. It was also said to have come with dual unlock (face unlock and fingerprint unlock) for better security, sufficient memory for users to have fun and play with, and the smartphone is of high quality and very stable operations. The new series come with a unique texture design and trendy colours that magnify the visual and holding experience of the smartphone. The large camera lens of the latest series is said to be equipped with 5MP pixels and AI Selfie to help patron record clear and vivid memories that matter to you.

“We pay close attention to our consumers’ needs, and we try our utmost best to provide products that will satisfy and make life easier to enjoy for them. Our latest product, the itel A58 series, is on par with what our consumers want, and we are sure that they will not be disappointed,” says Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa.

Speaking further, the Marketing Manager stated that the new phone brand is of definitive high quality. “The smartphone is resistant to ordinary drops and is designed to resist functional and design faults when it falls from a height. Functional failures also cannot occur with the itel A58 series as it is dust and moisture-proof. The smartphone is also safe to use at extreme temperatures and remains firm and stable even when subjected to external pressure or sharp objects,” he stated.

According to him, the new series are available in three beautiful colours and can be purchased in itel authorized phone stores nationwide for 39,800 naira.

Win A Car In The itel A58 BIG DAY Promo

Meanwhile, as part of the measures to push the brand in the market, itel will be rewarding customers with a brand-new car, itel A58 smartphones, itel accessories, and other instant gifts in the itel A58 BIG DAY Promo this February. To enjoy this offer, customers are to purchase the itel A58, itel S17, and itel P37 in itel authorized phone stores nationwide, get a scratch card from the sales representative, scratch the card, and win whatever is on the scratch card instantly from 1st to 28th February 2022. Visit itel’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more about this offer.

