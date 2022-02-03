Wale Helps Fan Pull Off On-Stage Proposal To His Girlfriend During Chicago Concert

Chicago, IL – Wale helped a fan pull off a moment he’ll never forget during his Under A Blue Moon Tour stop in Chicago on Monday (January 31).

Folarin welcomed a couple on to the stage with him, where the guy proceeded to get down on one knee and pop the question to his girlfriend. Fittingly, the moment was followed by Wale’s marriage-themed “The Matrimony” being played throughout the venue with a ring on the woman’s finger and the DMV native orchestrating the choir.

The fan’s proposal was captured by Devin Fonrose, showing the crowd giving their approval once they realized what was going on. The intimate footage quickly went viral on social media on Tuesday (February 1).

The following day Wale took to Twitter to reflect on the romantic moment, which he says had a profound impact on him.

“Dawg somebody proposed to they girl at my show last night ON STAGE…and I haven’t stopped thinkin bout it,” he wrote. “The girl was SO happy shaking and cryin ..That level of love is so intimidating I never really grasped it.. to see it like that up close was amazing .

While Folarin’s North American tour marches on, don’t expect Wale to take the stage at the Broccoli City Festival in his hometown of Washington, D.C. The “No Hands” rapper was named as a performer on the bill for the first time in his career, but he quickly pulled out.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (February 2), Wale elaborated on his decision and claimed a booking agent agreed to the festival appearance without consulting him.

“Since BC fest started I’ve never been asked to perform. I actually asked to one time but it didn’t happen. The game is the game. I didn’t trip,” he wrote. “When I was in nigeria in December somebody in booking agreed to somethin EYE did not agree to. Failure in communication.”

I have no issue with BC or anybody . Some folks jumped the gun and “agreed for me” . I’m not interested in throwin anybody under the bus . This happens all the time in this business .Everybody that knows no knows that I’d perform on that joint at 5 am if that’s what’s in contract — Wale (@Wale) February 2, 2022

