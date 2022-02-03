AFCON 2021 Semi Final: Egypt says they are ready for Cameroon

A strong show of support by Cameroonian fans at the magnificent Olembe stadium in Yaounde. It is here at this stadium that their side who are hosts face seven times champion Egypt on thursday.

But it is the indomitable lions that have imposed themselves as the obvious favourites with a sparkling form in the tournament.

The side is now hoping to take their run to the final

Led by Coach Antonio Conceaou Da Silva, the indomitable lions have stepped up training in line chasing for a sixth Afcon title.

For Egypt everything rested on Mo Salah in their quarter final clash against Morocco and he sure delivered. They may have to count on him again and their coach is optimistic. He says the pharoahs are not afraid

“There are words that have been eradicated from our soccer vocabulary. Words like fear do not exist in our language. The word respect exists and of course we have a lot of respect for Cameroon and its players. They play very well, they have a big offensive force, they score a lot of goals but we are ready”- Carlos Queiroz.

The Cameroon vs Egypt clash takes place thursday evening and the winner would go ahead to the final to face the Terranga Lions of Senegal who booked their place after seeing off Burkina Faso. The final of the 2021 AFCON takes place Sunday.

Sourced from Africanews