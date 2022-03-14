In ‘Subaru Boys: Final Heaven’ Cruel Santino creatively blends game, anime and thrilling sounds

Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn; ‘The Viscount who loved me’, the second season aims to take a deeper dive into Anthony as he navigates an unforeseen love triangle that sees him make a decision significant to his ongoing character arc. “After your father died, a wall went up inside you as if love had become some weakness instead of your greatest strength,” Mrs Bridgerton says of her son in a scene that appears to be a rare mother-son moment between both characters.

Asides from the viscount, the trailer for the second season hints at the continuation of Penelope’s rocky storyline with Colin Bridgerton. As well as a potential love interest for the witty and rebellious Eloise. Phoebe Dynevor is set to reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton. But the ladies’ favourite, Regé-Jean Page who flawlessly played the Duke Simon Basset announced his early exit from the show due to personal reasons. Although with the released trailer, it seems the duke’s absence will have minimal effect as Bridgerton is set to return as colourful and steamier than ever.