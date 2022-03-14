Music executive, Ubi Franklin, accuses social media users of gender bias

Nigerian music executive and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has accused social media users of gender bias, noting that women got away with anything but the case was different with men.

The founder of the Men Made Music record label made this known in a lengthy Twitter thread on Sunday night.

He tweeted, “In the Nigerian social media space, women are never wrong because of the constant support and bias of women who do similar unpleasant things.

“The fact that it is a struggle to believe a story told by a man because a woman has said otherwise. The woman now chooses when she is strong or weak regardless of the man’s wellbeing.

“A woman can throw in an accusation whenever she decides which unarguably gets support without an opportunity for the man to prove his innocence. The man eventually attempts to speak up and the frequent tags are ‘You are not man enough’, ‘You should have kept quiet’, forgetting that man is also a human being with feelings.

“Today, I receive some level of hate off social media because of speaking out and refusing to be intimidated. Men also cry, men also have emotions. Society gives an audience to the woman and shuts the man up. Equal opportunity should be given to both genders to prove their innocence.

“Over the years, I have learnt to fight for myself regardless of the struggle to be heard. The consciousness to keep evidence against malicious people.

“Chris Brown recently got vindicated on the alleged rape case with little or no opportunity to prove his innocence before the backlash. If a woman cheats, her husband probably cheated that’s why she also went out to cheat.

“We need to do better, we need to detect pretentious and mischievous people. There should be consequences for these actions too. Someone has to be an example.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music