Ifeanyi’s death: Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his music ministers dedicate song to Davido (Video)

Celebrity pastor, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his music ministers have specially honored singer, Davido with a remix of his song.

It is no longer news that Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of the singer is dead.

In honor of Davido and to show their love to him, the pastor’s music ministers dedicated a song to him.

During Sunday service today, November 11th, his music ministers did a remix of his hit song, Stand Strong.

This was to console the singer and show love to him and Chioma as they navigate life without Ifeanyi.

Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of the ministration with a show of love to the couple.

He affirmed that they stand strong with Davido and pray for them to come out stronger.

“Our steps are guided by Jehovah @davido @thechefchi God must fix us. God is our only backup. We stand strong with you guys and we are coming out of this together. Our triplets are sure.

Loading %… So help us God amen”.

Davido speaks to Pastor Tobi

Tobi Adegboyega had confirmed that singer Davido was gradually getting stronger and rising from the grief of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi’s death.

“Spoke to Davido, the No1 OBO, he is getting stronger, they are both getting stronger” Pastor Tobi Adegboyega announced on Instagram.

“Going to rise from this stronger, more glorious and giving more hope and strength to more people” he further disclosed.

The message from Pastor Tobi Adegboyega had given hope to many of Davido’s fans who have been downcast and broken since the news of Ifeanyin’s tragic death on October 31st night.

Pastor Tobi gifts Chioma a birkin bag

Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, had stirred reactions on social media over the cost of a gift presented to them by a cleric.

The OBO Crooner who has been known to visit popular clergyman, Pastor Tobi whenever he is in London, made a stop again.

However, this time around, Davido showed up at Adegboyega’s residence alongside some members of his team and of course his pregnant fiancée, Chioma.

In a clip sighted on his Instastory, Davido couldn’t hide his excitement as the man of God presented a Hermes Birkin snakeskin bag said to be worth $95, 000.

Pastor Tobi made sure to also present a certificate of ownership to Chioma and Davido hugged the clergyman in appreciation.

Popular Nigerian blogger and a close friend to Davido reposted the video on his Instagram page, reiterated that the bag is worth over 70 million naira.

He wrote;“Wow! Pastor Tobi gifts Davido’s wife to be, Chioma Adeleke incoming a Birkin Bag worth $95,000 = N70,000,000. If you doubt me with the price, google it for yourself. BAG WEY GET TRAVEL DOCUMENT. Listen to what the pastor said, “you can’t carry this bag through the border if you don’t have this document”. It’s original real snake skin.”

