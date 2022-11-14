Fans Choose Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Faith in the Future’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Louis Tomlinson‘s latest solo album, Faith in the Future, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 11) on Billboard, choosing Faith in the Future as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Tomlinson’s latest release brought in more than 62% of the vote, beating out new music by Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and more.

Although he unfortunately kicked off release week for his new album with a broken arm and some rescheduled appearances, Tomlinson dropped his sophomore solo album on Friday. The 14-track LP features lead single “Bigger Than Me,” “Out of My System” and “Silver Tongues.”

“I think this record, every song is about something slightly different But I think there is something, there’s the element of change that keeps coming back. There’s definitely a lot of nostalgia in there, because I’ve been thinking about getting older and all that kind of thing. So I think there is a kind of invisible concept that ties it all together, if you know what I mean,” he told Billboard of the pop/rock-oriented collection of songs.

In comparison to his first solo album, Walls, Tomlinson noted, “I think that was a lot of me working out who I was coming out of the band. And it’s not to say I wasn’t true to myself in the band, but I was in that band and I was part of that band — it wasn’t just me. It took a second to me to work that development stage out, whereas I think I did have a clearer picture on this record.”

Trailing behind Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future on the fan-voted poll is Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego — the Nigerian singer’s first follow-up to 2020’s Made in Lagos — with 33% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.