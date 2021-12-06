Home | News | General | Ifeanyi makes grand entrance to BRed’s son’s birthday party with Davido, singer sprays dollar notes

<!– –>

<!– –>

Ifeanyi Adeleke and his music star daddy are making a public appearance together to the excitement of their fans

The father and son were at the centre of attention when they arrived for the birthday party of BRed’s son Lil Jordan who just clocked 2

Davido sprayed the celebrant with dollar notes as the Adelekes had the fun of their lives, Nigerians have reacted

Davido’s son with Chioma, Ifeanyi Adeleke, attended the birthday party of his cousin, Jordan who just clocked 2, with his music superstar dad.

Ifeanyi and Davido were the centre of attention at the birthday party where they made a grand entrance and were received by many.

Ifeanyi and Davido attend BRed’s son’s birthday party.

Credit: @bredhkn @davido

Source: Instagram

As expected, Davido came with some of his 30 billion gang members.

Watch the video of the father and son arrival below:

Read also Rare photo of 60-year-old RMD with grown-up son Kome and his beautiful grandkids leaves fans gushing

The Risky crooner also joined other money spenders on the dance floor to spray Lil Jordan with wads of dollar notes and got a distinctive hype from the hypeman of the party.

Watch the video of Davido spraying dollars below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Ifeanyi and Davido attending Lil Jordan’s birthday party together.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamflorencechioma:

“Hold d money o my sister no be # be dat o.”

Lopez.e3001:

“There family is is built on love ❤️ on breakable.”

Daddywhite_owb:

“That Ifeanyi seems to be angry that his father gave out the whole 250m.”

Christianna_09:

“David and his sister looks so much alike.”

Tesslyn_otm:

“Ifeanyi doesn’t stay one place like my daughter you have to pin her down and that’s for sec ooh.”

Read also Stop spraying single notes, spend bundles: Moment Davido made cash rain at his nephew’s birthday

Davido’s uncle Senator Adeleke gushes after meeting his grandson

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s politician uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, met with his grandson Jordan, for the first time.

Grandparents are known to always fawn over their grandkids and it wasn’t any different in the senior Adeleke’s case after he beheld his grandson’s presence.

Taking to social media, Senator Adeleke’s son, BRed, shared a series of videos of the moment his son met with his grandpa.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music