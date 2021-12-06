Home | News | General | Most people don’t believe in me, Wizkid did: Buju pens emotional note after O2 crowd sang along to his song

Nigerian music star, Buju, is full of praises for Wizkid after he made a thrilling appearance at the London O2 arena

Buju shared a video of his performance on social media and recounted how grace and Wizkid made the humbling moment happen

The O2 arena crowd were singing along to his music in the video that surfaced online and Nigerians have commended him

Popular Nigerian musician Daniel Benson, popularly known as Buju, was a guest performer during Wizkid’s show at the London O2 arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and he was overwhelmed with the show of love he got from the fans.

Buju got the filled arena’s crowd singing along to his hit song word for word and he has expressed the joy he felt in the humbling moment.

Buju thanked Wizkid over O2 Arena performance.

Credit: @bujutoyourears @wizkidayo

Source: Getty Images

The Outside crooner took to social media to reflect on his life journey and recalled how no one really believed in him but he was able to rise through the hate, giving thanks to grace and Wizkid. He wrote:

“Love to my people for always showing out for me even in ways I don’t expect. Thank you for always coming out to support me.

“Not a lot of people believe in me and some hate me for whatever reason but I DID THAT! GRACE DID THAT@wizkidayo DID THAT FOR ME!!”

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Buju’s comments about Wizkid believing in him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jonas._cynthia:

“Wizkid’s grace is contagious.”

Onyinye__:

“Wizkid is a blessing!”

Wal_turner:

“Buju self confirm am, wiz nah una father for d game.”

Aliceelechi_:

“He was too excited to perform.”

Theeonly_wynad:

“Bigwiz bigwiz bigwiz don’t kill me abeg with your sweet vibes❤️❤️.”

Meyaricch:

“This guy is so humble @bujutoyourears big respect and much love for you ima keep on rocking all your vibes I’m officially a fan now.”

Buju says he will not bathe again after touching Burna Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju did not hide his love for Burna Boy after an old video of them emerged online.

In the old clip, Buju was seen jumping excitedly and trying to get Burna Boy’s attention during a concert he attended.

When he eventually touched Burna Boy’s hand and feet he promised never to bathe again.

Source: Legit

