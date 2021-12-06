Our Governor Has Done Wrong Again, By Allen Sowore

The heading of this piece rhymes Ola Rotimi’s play, Our husband Has Gone Mad Again.

In Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again, Ola Rotimi took a comic swipe at ideological misfits and opportunists who strut the ever- ready political landscape of contemporary Africa, and indeed Nigeria. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu perfectly fits into the character- Lejoke- Brown and his political excesses.

Governance is not a joke. It’s a serious business- an exercise of authority- application of scarce state resources. But what do you do when the Chief Executive of a state relegates and reduces governance to the frivolity. When a governor with all his liturgy decides to splurge?







Our Governor has completely gone wrong again, loony and out of order. If I may ask, what’s the holder of the prestigious Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) looking for in a honorary doctorate degree?

More so that Mr Governor has received the same award in different universities in the past.

For instance, Arakunrin was one of the four personalities conferred with honorary doctorate degrees of Igbinedion University Okada at its 15th convocation ceremony which held on Saturday November 25, 2017.

Hitherto, the excuse has always been that Mr. Governor was doing it to spur his popularity across the country in preparation to be Vice President. But all that has gone into oblivion. Nobody is even considering Arakurin as VP of any serious association.

The state government spends average of six million naira anytime Mr Governor travels out of the state. Arakunrin attends at least three parties in a week. One can calculate to see how much the state squanders on these” official jamborees”

The First lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu AKA “Mrs Ada Cubana” spends twice the amount her hubby lavish on frivolity. At least, Madam First lady has moved the entire state officials to Imo state on five different times either to receive Ada Oweri or other meaningless chieftaincy titles.

It’s lugubrious that the same governor whose memory verse is paucity of fund wouldn’t hesitate to squander the hard earned state resources on bogus awards.

For me and other courageous and patriotic citizens of the state, like Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart Eneke the bird says that since men have learned to shoot without missing, he has learned to fly without perching.”

As many times as Arakurin decides to do wrong or do things wrongly, we will continue to chastise him for posterity’s sake.

This Ajayi Crowther University’s Honorary Doctorate Degree Award is one too many. The award is undeserving. A man who has closed down all universities in his state shouldn’t be allowed to enter any functional institution.

Interestingly, Mr. Governor in his address harped on producing graduates who can solve societal problem. How many problem has the Akeredolu-led administration solved in Ondo state in the last five years?

Sourced From Sahara Reporters