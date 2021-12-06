Pope greets, chats with migrant families in Lesbos

Pope Francis visited the Mavrovouni Identification Centre on Sunday and met with refugee families living in the camp. Francis took his time walking along the barricades, patting children on the head, asking them their names and posing for selfies. People handed pieces of paper with their contact details to the pope as he toured the camp. He spent two hours at the camp, where refugees live in white U.N. containers at the water’s edge and barbed wire fencing lines the camp entrance. On his previous visit in 2016, Francis brought back 12 Syrian Muslim refugees with him aboard the papal plane. The pope is on a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by the topic of migration.