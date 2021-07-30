I Was Born A Lesbian – Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Controversial Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, has said that she was born a lesbian.

The former YBNL recording artist shared this piece of information on her Twitter page.

The singer added that she has chosen to live her life as a lesbian.

In her words:

“I’ve never had my heartbroken by a man, I didn’t attend an all girl’s school…I grew up in Ilorin and I didn’t know other gay people existed for years, I was raised in church. Stereotypes are dumb, I’m a Lesbian because I was born this way and I CHOOSE to live my truth”

