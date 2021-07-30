Nigeria’s Folabi Nuel Joins Voice Perfect Season Two

unWrap.online

Acclaimed international Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and author Folabi Nuel will join three local musicians on the judges’ bench for the latest edition of the online singing competition, Voice Perfect Namibia.

Local judges include songbird Lize Ehlers, rapper Lioness, and Chikune, who has made a name as a leading Afro-jazz singer in the country.

Entertainment heavyweight Paul da Prince will host the competition.

Da Prince is a sought-after DJ and broadcast presenter across the southern African region.

Lize Ehlers is the founder and director of RMB Song Night, a free national platform developing emerging singers, and has successfully mentored many upcoming Namibian singers.

Chikune is also a doctor and has competed in various international singing competitions, including the World Championship of the Performing Arts in Loss Angeles, where she was named senior vocalist of the year.

Lioness, who is also a full-time medical doctor and award-winning fashion influencer, brings to the table an impressive curriculum vitae with international and local awards, including a couple of Namibia Annual Music Awards.

The competition premiered on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation last year, and so far, more than 300 hopefuls auditioned for the second season, of which 220 have made it into the actual competition.

“I am excited to be part of Voice Perfect Namibia, and I cannot wait to meet all amazing talents out there in Namibia. I am always excited to see real talent, and I am always looking forward to seeing new talent and experience their gifts in beautiful ways,” Da Prince says.

Sourced From Nigerian Music