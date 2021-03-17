“I Hope She’s Not Wet” – Nigerians React To Video Of Wizkid Hugging And Tickling Moesha .

Wizkid FC has expressed worry about the friendship that exists between their Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, Moesha Buduong.

The ‘Made In Lagos’ hitmaker is one of the invited guests who graced Moesha’s birthday party at her residence. She jumped to joy meeting the singer for the first time in her life and having him at her party.

In a video that was shared by the actress on her Instagram page, she was spotted in the arms of Wizkid who had a firm grip of her neck. Before letting go of her, he rubbed her neck and tickled her ears as well.

A cross-section of his fans, especially the females are jealous of Moesha getting the sensual feel of Wizkid’s body against hers while others wondered if she was wet from that sensitive touch on the neck and ears.

