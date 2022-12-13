How to Use Telegram without a Phone Number?

– Advertisement –





Telegram is one of the most popular messengers as it combines interesting channels and groups and the function of communication and exchange of various types of messages and content. In addition, a lot of useful bots contribute to the popularity of the application.

Registering in Telegram is quite simple, but the most important point is to go through the verification process, that is, to confirm the phone number. If another Telegram account is already linked to your number, or you want to keep your number secret and not show it to other users of the system, you can do it.

One of the easiest and fastest ways is to use the services of the platform. Hottelecom is your opportunity to maintain privacy in any messenger. This way, you can also register new emails and use dating sites or streaming services.

How to bypass the requirement to verify a phone number in Telegram?

The short answer is no way. You still need a phone number, which can be a virtual number ordered on the Hottelecom platform.

How to use a virtual number for registration?

Create a Hottelecom account and choose any virtual number. Enter this phone number instead of your primary number. Find the confirmation code in your account and enter it in Telegram.

From this moment on, you can use all the options and advantages of the messenger without restrictions. At the same time, your main number remains secret.

Alternative methods of verification without a phone number

A temporary or permanent Hottelecom virtual phone number is the easiest and fastest way to verify in any messenger. Moreover, you can use the service for free if you choose a temporary number to receive SMS.

However, you have several alternative verification methods in Telegram, including Google Voice numbers (the option is available for US residents) or purchasing a new SIM card. Also, Telegram recently announced a paid service that allows registration without using the subscriber’s main phone number. It should be a convenient option, but using a free virtual number is much more economical, right?

