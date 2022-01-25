According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), around 9 million people worldwide had contracted COVID-19 at the end of June 2020. In addition, over 3 million have died due to the coronavirus outbreak. As such, the number of infected travellers is expected to continue growing. Although there is no known cure, patients have been able to recover without having to go through intensive care units and ventilators. If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, you may still be contagious. It’s important to take precautions when travelling back home or abroad. This means staying away from crowds and places where people congregate, avoiding shaking hands, using public transport and wearing face masks just play online casino slots. This article seeks to give you the precautions on how to travel safely after recovering from the covid 19 pandemic.

staying away from crowded places

The best way to avoid spreading the virus to others is by not going near other peoples’ faces. When in a country that has reported cases of COVID-19, try to stay as far away from each other as possible. Try to keep your distance even if it feels uncomfortable.

avoid shaking hands

Shaking hands with an infected person could spread the virus from one person to another. Washing your hands regularly will help prevent passing germs to your body. Also, make sure to wash them for 20 seconds if you’re touching anything.

face mask

Wearing masks can protect you from catching COVID-19. They are effective because they cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze; thus preventing respiratory droplets from entering the air and being inhaled into your lungs. You should also wear them when visiting hospitals and clinics.

using public transport

Always use public transportation instead of taxis so that you don't risk getting close to people who might be carrying the virus. While riding buses and trains, practice social distancing—keep six feet from those beside you and four feet from anyone standing at the front.

In, conclusion, follow these simple guidelines while travelling: Stay safe by learning more about this deadly virus. We know what you should do when you feel sick but we also know that knowledge alone isn’t enough.