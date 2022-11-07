Hoodlums destroy Singer, Portable’s range rover at Lagos concert
Nigerian Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, on Sunday, created a scene in Lagos after seeing his range rover …
The street-hop artiste was performing at a show in the
Ijegun area of Lagos State when unknown persons smashed his car.
Portable, who was provoked to anger after seeing the damage
done to his Range Rover at the venue of the event, was captured in a viral video
on social media ranting and issuing threats.
Although people were seen trying to calm the situation,
nobody really could tell what led to the destruction of the car.
Recall that the singer’s Range Rover had earlier this year
been damaged during a clash with some youths.
