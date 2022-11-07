What: COP27 Leaders’ Event: Accelerating Adaptation in Africa

Who: African Development Bank, the African Union, and Global Center on Adaptation

When: 8 November 2022, 11:00 EGY (GMT+2)

Where: Meeting Room MR20, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

Event description:

The COP27 Leaders’ Event: Accelerating Adaptation in Africa aims to support the international community to make Sharm El-Sheikh a keystone moment to deliver a big win for Africa on climate adaptation. The Leaders’ Event is co-organized with the African Union Commission with core partners in the African Development Bank, the Africa Adaptation Initiative, and the GCA, in collaboration with France and the Netherlands, and the Climate Vulnerable Forum.

The Accelerating Adaptation in Africa Leaders’ Event is held under the leadership of President Macky Sall of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union, with French President Emmanuel Macron and H.E. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, as co-chairs. It aims to demonstrate the breadth of high-level engagement that exists for international partnership at COP27 on accelerating adaptation action in Africa.

It will provide a platform during the COP27 World Leaders Summit for Heads of State and Government from Africa and Africa’s development partners to ensure adaptation action is one of the success stories of COP27. It will likewise serve for leaders to showcase progress and potential for accelerating adaptation, and to announce new commitments towards building the resilience of Africa to climate change and in support of the AAAP.

