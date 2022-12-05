Who: African Development Bank Group, African Leaders for Nutrition, the African Union Commission, and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire

When: 8th of December 2022

Where: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

The African Development Bank Group’s African Leaders for Nutrition initiative, the African Union Commission, and the government of Côte d’Ivoire will co-organize a high-level meeting on the theme of the African Year of Nutrition 2022.

The high-level event will gather heads of state to discuss the long-term vision of Agenda 2063, including the common African aspirations adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The event will focus on promoting strong political momentum to mobilize commitments and investments to fight hunger and malnutrition on the continent. It will also accelerate progress toward the UN and regional development goals.

Participants will debate how to allocate financial, material, and human resources for priority nutrition interventions at local and nationl levels in a more optimal way. Governments will also look at making nutrition a priority in their programming and budgeting and strengthening data management and information systems to ensure data-driven nutrition policy decisions.

