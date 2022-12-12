Hennessy vows to wow fans at Burna Boy concert

No stranger to powering world-class entertainment events, Hennessy Jamaica is promising patrons a larger-than-life experience for the upcoming Love Damini concert, headlined by the African Giant himself, Burna Boy.

The Grammy Award winner and Nigerian artiste decided to add Jamaica to his Love Damini tour just last month, resulting in a three-stop Caribbean run over three nights, December 16 in Trinidad & Tobago, December 17 in Antigua and December 18 in Jamaica.

Kamal Powell, marketing manager for Hennessy Jamaica, recently made the announcement that the brand has signed on to be the official spirit partner for the event. The team has since promised that their execution will be an experience that fans do not want to miss.

“Well, you have seen the executions throughout the region with different shows under the Hennessy Artistry series … we promise you that our alignment with the Burna Boy Live concert will be no different. Get ready for the ultra-all-inclusive experience in the Hennessy VVIP area which boasts cocktails, delectable food, an ambience charged with all the vibes you can handle and a premium view of the stage. I really mean it when I say you do not want to miss this,” Powell declared.

The Hennessy Artistry series is an interesting blend of music, culture, arts, entertainment and the world’s finest cognac, Hennessy, which provides an exhilarating musical experience. The most recent concert under the series was held in The Bahamas with a ‘Jam-Bahamian’ artiste line-up which included, Skeng, Jada Kingdom, Spragga Benz, Elephant Man and Lalee from Jamaica, with Judah Tha Lion and Bahamian Trae from The Bahamas. The 10,000-plus fans who flocked to the event were glued to the energy on stage and savoured the ultra-experience.

Burna Boy is using the tour to promote his sixth studio album Love Damini, which was recently nominated for Best Global Music Album. It features dancehall artiste Popcaan on the song Toni-Ann Singh. Popcaan will also be performing at the event along with reggae songstress Lila Ike who was recently added to the line-up.

The promoters of the event, Duke Concept, are anticipating huge success.

Sourced From Nigerian Music