Ahead of World Cup semi-final, dual nationals “are for France and Morocco”

In Vincennes, a town located east of Paris, France, Wednesday’s (Dec. 14) world Cup semi-final has created a dilemma.

Morocco or France? Supporters who have roots in both countries just can’t choose between the 2 teams.

The store owner preciously keeps a PSG player jersey. Hakimi also plays for Moroco.

Mina Nssaiss is still shocked the teams will meet.

“We would never have imagined it. Our two countries, the 2 countries we dearly love, we can’t choose, in fact, we are for France and Morocco. There’s a small leaning towards Morocco, we would like Morocco to win the World Cup, it would be good for the Moroccan youth, for all of Africa, for all the Arab countries too, it would mean a lot.”

For the first time in their history, the Atlas Lions will play a World Cup semi-final.

They’ll clash with defending champions France in Doha’s Al Bayt Stadium.

This other Vincennes resident lived 20 years in Morocco before settling in France 40 years ago.

She will root for both teams.

“There is an emotional connection between us. Honestly, that’s how I’m experiencing it, I live it well, I live it in joy and cheers. I swear,” Fatia Karayan confessed.

“I think most of my compatriots are happy. They will go down the Champs-Elysées, we will hold the French flag, we will sing the French national anthem, we will sing the Moroccan national song and that’s it.”

The large binational community in France will have a reason to celebrate no matter the result.

The Moroccoran football team’s only major title was at the AFCON in 1976. The Kingdom is now two wins away from dwarfing that and could become Africa’s first World Cup champion.

Sourced from Africanews