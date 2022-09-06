Headies 2022: Us-based Nigerian media executive, Akeju commends organisers for honouring Afrobeat stars

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

American-based Nigerian Multimedia executive and campaign director for Faces of Afrobeats, Akeju Abass has commend the organisers of the Headies Award for honouring some of Nigeria and Africa’s singers at the event held on Sunday, Sept 4 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The 15th edition of the popular award show saw some heavy weight singers including Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Patoranking, Buju and many others gather to receive recognition for their hard work, creativity and talent for the year under review.

Akeju, in a statement released to journalists in Abuja , showered encomium on the organisers for staging the event in USA, stressing that it will give African stars an extra exposure in the international market, “First, I like to really commend my big brother Ayo Animashaun for the success of the event. Its a welcomed development bringing such huge event in the United States and allowing emerging stars soak in the international wave”.

The founder prime music partners further revealed his partnership with the brand; assisting in distribution of the event advert materials across Times Square and other Billboards in Usa.

