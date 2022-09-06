Even more photos from the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival

Posted on:
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival may be over, but WOUB’s coverage of it isn’t! Check out additional photos from the festival from WOUB’s Dylan Benedict and Joe Timmerman, below.
Angel Olsen performs on the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Friday Sept. 2nd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Joe Timmerman I WOUB]
Angel Olsen performs at Nelsonville Music Festival’s Snow Fork Stage on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Joe Timmerman I WOUB]
Angel Olsen performs on the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Friday Sept. 2nd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Joe Timmerman I WOUB]
Tobacco City performs at Nelsonville Music Festival’s Porch Stage on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Joe Timmerman I WOUB]
Yo La Tengo performs at the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Hydrone gives an after hours performance at the Campground Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Hydrone gives an after hours performance at the Campground Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Tobacco City plays at the Porch Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Tobacco City plays at the Porch Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Tobacco City gives an after hours performance at the Campground Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
SG Goodman performs at the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
SG Goodman performs at the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Nigerian band Mdou Moctar plays on the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
California band La Luz preforms on the Porch Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
California band La Luz preforms on the Porch Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
California band La Luz performs on the Porch Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
California band La Luz performs on the Porch Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Audience members crowd surf at the after hours DANA performance at the Campground Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
DANA gives an after hours performance at the Campground Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
DANA gives an after hours performance at the Campground Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
Japanese Breakfast performs on the Snow Fork Stage at the Nelsonville Music Festival on Friday Sept. 2nd, 2022, in Nelsonville, Ohio. [Dylan Benedict I WOUB]
