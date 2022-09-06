World Cup 2022: trophy arrives in Senegal

The World Cup trophy arrives in Senegal, two months before the competition in Qatar.

The former French international, David Trezeguet, unveiled it to the eyes of the Senegalese supporters who came in large numbers to welcome the golden trophy so coveted by the Lions of Teranga.

“Senegal will be a protagonist team. The first match against the Netherlands is not easy, but in my opinion, they have all the necessary skills to go all the way,” said David Trezeguet, former French international.

“The unprecedented fact is that the World Cup trophy is there but it is coming to Senegal to be reunited with the African trophy. This is an unprecedented fact and I know that Senegal deserves it,” said Matar Bâ, Senegal’s minister of sports.

The Lions of Teranga, the defending African champion, are one of the five African nations competing at this year’s world cup. Sadio Mané and his teammates share group A with the host country, Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

Last February, Senegal won the very first African Cup of Nations(AFCON) in its history. The much-coveted trophy will be put back into play next June with the start of the qualifiers for the next AFCON which will take place in Cote d’Ivoire.

The African champions will be the ones to kick off the competition against the Netherlands on November 21. If this adversary stands as a tough opponent, Ecuador and the country hosting the competition Qatar also in their group, stand as less insurmountable teams.

Sourced from Africanews