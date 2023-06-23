Hamoney: New Nigerian afro-sensation

By Vivian Onyebukwa

In a whirlwind of talent and soulful melodies, Nigerian singer and songwriter Hamoney, has taken the Afro music scene by storm with his music.

Discovered and signed by the renowned African music label DKD Blast Records, Hamoney’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric.

With his heartfelt lyrics, captivating voice, and unwavering dedication, he is rewriting the narrative of Nigerian music, one empowering track at a time.

Born on November 8, 2002, he burst onto the scene with his debut hit single, “Sapa”.

The song quickly became an anthem, winning accolades and capturing the hearts of music lovers far and wide.

Its infectious rhythm and thought-provoking lyrics showcased Hamoney’s immense talent and set the stage for his remarkable journey in the industry.

Following the success of “Sapa,” Hamoney continued to mesmerize audiences with his subsequent releases. Tracks like “Mata” and “Energy” sent shockwaves through the Afro music stream, solidifying his position as a rising star with an undeniable presence.

His unique blend of soulful melodies and captivating storytelling propelled him further into the limelight, leaving listeners craving for more.

His collaborations have been nothing short of electrifying.

Joining forces with label mate SparoX, the duo released “Party Tonight,” a high-energy track that became an instant crowd favorite. The synergy between the two rising stars was undeniable, leaving a lasting impression on listeners. Hamoney’s feature on SparoX’s track “Lifestyle” showcased their artistic chemistry once again, captivating fans with their seamless collaboration.

Hamoney’s musical prowess extends beyond catchy beats. With emotionally charged singles like “Mumu,” he bared his soul, delivering a poignant performance that resonated deeply with listeners.

His most recent release, “Yeyeye” featuring SparoX and the label, continues to showcase his ability to connect on a profound level, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his growing fanbase.

As 2023 unfolds, His star continues to rise. Anticipation builds for his upcoming single, “My People,” which will be part of his debut EP titled “Empathy and Sacrifice.” In this deeply personal project, Hamoney channels his undying love and empathy for his people who endure the pain caused by inadequate and careless leadership.

Through his music, he aims to ignite change and inspire unity among his listeners

His journey from the mesmerizing debut of “Sapa” to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming EP “Empathy and Sacrifice” signifies an artist poised for greatness.

With the unwavering support of DKD Blast Records, he has become a driving force in Nigerian music, captivating audiences with his empathy, soul-stirring performances, and unwavering dedication. His music speaks directly to the hearts of listeners, forging an emotional connection that transcends borders. As he continues to uplift spirits with his melodious gift, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter of his extraordinary musical odyssey.

