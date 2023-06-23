Music Video: Asake’s mesmerizing music video for ‘Basquiat’
Asake drops new music video for new track, ‘Basquiat’.
Asake drops an exciting new track called “Basquiat” following the tremendous success of his Amapiano hit featuring Olamide. The song is part of his latest project.
“BASQUIAT” serves as the title track of Asake’s second album, “Work of Art,” which arrives less than a year after his debut. This record showcases the artist’s unparalleled talent and ambition, positioning his music as a form of high art. Magicsticks continues to contribute significantly to the production, maintaining the familiar template while pushing the boundaries of artistic endeavor.
“Work of Art” is a vibrant and energetic album, combining lively live arrangements, playful hip-hop-infused beats, and timeless African samples. The overall atmosphere is one of celebration and enthusiasm, with Asake’s captivating blend of Yoruba panegyrics and urban slang injecting vibrancy into tracks like “Sunshine” and “Basquiat.”
On June 21, 2023, Asake unveils the music video for “BASQUIAT” following its domination of the Apple Music Nigeria chart, where it held the top position for several days. Through this song and video, the artist, who seamlessly merges Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Hip-hop, presents himself as a true work of art.
Watch and Enjoy Asake – Basquiat below:
Asake – Basquiat Lyrics
Intro
Ololademi Asake
Turn into the king of sounds and blues
Refrain
Twenty-three, twenty-four
Shebi I tell dem before
Make dem stop to de fenu foh
Shelayeyin
Iwo gbon gbon
E de turn turn
Bi revolver mag .44
Tell me what Oluwa can’t do
Me I no skedaddle
Tell me what oluwa no fit handle
Jẹ n gbadun lo ma gbadun
Boya kan tan candle
Dem small Shatta Bandle
Chorus
Walking poetry, I am greater
I’m the work of art, Basquiat
Na gaskia, owo at’alafia
Lawa n wa, not time for drama o
Walking poetry, I am greater
I’m the work of art, Basquiat
Na gaskia, owo at’alafia
Lawa n wa, not time for drama o
Verse
El chapo, e mi ni
Ebenеzer Obey, the commandеr, e mi ni
Capone, kapo de tutti, e mi ni
I’m on one
Body with ginger, e mi ni
I’m guilty, if dem see my swag, e dey kill
I no go appeal
Know it’s hard to swallow the pill
Tell Nojim, tell Raheem, may you tell Wakeel
Shout out to my Sphinx, my mama na she be my queen
Ogbor, talo bi omog
Tani ugo to n wu bo, ama ko
No de fuck up
O lo ko, o m’oko
Won ni iro ko emi lomo tan fin yangan, yeah
All eyes on me biti 2pac
See I too bad
You go feel am like kolos two drag
I no de buga, I be cool cat
Never loose guard
Can’t catch the wave with a durag
Studying me it’s an honour jeun lor
I get many pages like songs of Solomon
Lola Anobi Muhammad
Koni wa le lai lai till we reach al Jana
Refrain
Twenty-three, twenty-four
Shebi I tell dem before
Make dem stop to de fenu foh
Shelayeyin
Iwo gbon gbon
E de turn turn
Bi revolver mag .44
Tell me what Oluwa can’t do
Me I no skedaddle
Tell me what oluwa no fit handle
Je n gbadun lo ma gbadun
Boya kan tan candle
Dem small Shatta Bandle
Chorus
Walking poetry, I am greater
I’m the work of art, Basquiat
Na gaskia, owo at’alafia
Lawa n wa, not time for drama o
Walking poetry, I am greater
I’m the work of art, Basquiat
Na gaskia, owo at’alafia
Lawa n wa, not time for drama o
Outro
El chapo, e mi ni
Ebenezer Obey, the commander, e mi ni
Capone, kapo de tutti, e mi ni
I’m on one
Body with ginger, e mi ni
I’m guilty, if dem see my swag, e dey kill
I no go appeal
Know it’s hard to swallow the pill