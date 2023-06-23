Music Video: Asake’s mesmerizing music video for ‘Basquiat’

Asake drops new music video for new track, ‘Basquiat’.

Asake drops an exciting new track called “Basquiat” following the tremendous success of his Amapiano hit featuring Olamide. The song is part of his latest project.

“BASQUIAT” serves as the title track of Asake’s second album, “Work of Art,” which arrives less than a year after his debut. This record showcases the artist’s unparalleled talent and ambition, positioning his music as a form of high art. Magicsticks continues to contribute significantly to the production, maintaining the familiar template while pushing the boundaries of artistic endeavor.

“Work of Art” is a vibrant and energetic album, combining lively live arrangements, playful hip-hop-infused beats, and timeless African samples. The overall atmosphere is one of celebration and enthusiasm, with Asake’s captivating blend of Yoruba panegyrics and urban slang injecting vibrancy into tracks like “Sunshine” and “Basquiat.”

On June 21, 2023, Asake unveils the music video for “BASQUIAT” following its domination of the Apple Music Nigeria chart, where it held the top position for several days. Through this song and video, the artist, who seamlessly merges Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Hip-hop, presents himself as a true work of art.

Asake – Basquiat Lyrics

Intro

Ololademi Asake

Turn into the king of sounds and blues

Refrain

Twenty-three, twenty-four

Shebi I tell dem before

Make dem stop to de fenu foh

Shelayeyin

Iwo gbon gbon

E de turn turn

Bi revolver mag .44

Tell me what Oluwa can’t do

Me I no skedaddle

Tell me what oluwa no fit handle

Jẹ n gbadun lo ma gbadun

Boya kan tan candle

Dem small Shatta Bandle

Chorus

Walking poetry, I am greater

I’m the work of art, Basquiat

Na gaskia, owo at’alafia

Lawa n wa, not time for drama o

Walking poetry, I am greater

I’m the work of art, Basquiat

Na gaskia, owo at’alafia

Lawa n wa, not time for drama o

Verse

El chapo, e mi ni

Ebenеzer Obey, the commandеr, e mi ni

Capone, kapo de tutti, e mi ni

I’m on one

Body with ginger, e mi ni

I’m guilty, if dem see my swag, e dey kill

I no go appeal

Know it’s hard to swallow the pill

Tell Nojim, tell Raheem, may you tell Wakeel

Shout out to my Sphinx, my mama na she be my queen

Ogbor, talo bi omog

Tani ugo to n wu bo, ama ko

No de fuck up

O lo ko, o m’oko

Won ni iro ko emi lomo tan fin yangan, yeah

All eyes on me biti 2pac

See I too bad

You go feel am like kolos two drag

I no de buga, I be cool cat

Never loose guard

Can’t catch the wave with a durag

Studying me it’s an honour jeun lor

I get many pages like songs of Solomon

Lola Anobi Muhammad

Koni wa le lai lai till we reach al Jana

Refrain

Twenty-three, twenty-four

Shebi I tell dem before

Make dem stop to de fenu foh

Shelayeyin

Iwo gbon gbon

E de turn turn

Bi revolver mag .44

Tell me what Oluwa can’t do

Me I no skedaddle

Tell me what oluwa no fit handle

Je n gbadun lo ma gbadun

Boya kan tan candle

Dem small Shatta Bandle

Chorus

Walking poetry, I am greater

I’m the work of art, Basquiat

Na gaskia, owo at’alafia

Lawa n wa, not time for drama o

Walking poetry, I am greater

I’m the work of art, Basquiat

Na gaskia, owo at’alafia

Lawa n wa, not time for drama o

Outro

El chapo, e mi ni

Ebenezer Obey, the commander, e mi ni

Capone, kapo de tutti, e mi ni

I’m on one

Body with ginger, e mi ni

I’m guilty, if dem see my swag, e dey kill

I no go appeal

Know it’s hard to swallow the pill

