Gov. ‘Saul’ Uzodinma And Sen. Okorocha’s Scam By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

The Yuletide and New Year seasonal festivities had come and gone around the globe with much fun and fanfare. In the South-East region of the country there had been a lot of atrocious tales trailing the annual events. Ordinarily, it ought to be a great season of sharing and sacrifice. The spirit of brotherhood or sisterhood ought to prevail over egoism and egotism. And given that majority of Igbos are Christians it was expected that many folks had returned to the hinterlands to commemorate the yearly feast with friends and families. Even with fears of insecurity and terrorism of the state and non-state actors Biafrans still trooped back home to mark another Christmas and new year.

Xmas and new year come and go, year in year out, but we are living in perilous times, so this year’s occasion was fraught with bloodletting, persecution and harassment by security forces. Nigeria has had an infamous reputation globally as a country run aground by executive criminal gangs from Abuja down to the states’ capitals.

Penultimate Sunday some armed ‘terrorists’ had invaded the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State where Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to the former Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, and other guests were attending a thanksgiving service in honour of his late mother (Jemamah Nwosu) buried days prior. The overzealous security operatives reportedly wearing face masks had fired sporadically into the air before storming inside the church where the service was on-going!







Nwosu was abducted like a common criminal! Senator Okorocha, his wife and daughter were among those attending the outing service. The former Governor alleged that his wife was shoved aside and daughter pushed down during the operation. He accused his ‘nemesis’, the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of being behind the provocative assault and arrest.

The desecration of the Anglican Church had been condemned by the CAN, the Anglican community and well-meaning Nigerians. The gestapo approach is reprehensible and abominable no matter any justification for such action. The house of God should not be a place where armed goons go into to chase after criminals, make arrests or intimidate worshippers.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters