God has never failed me, Davido prays over London concert

Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Saturday prayed to God for the success of his March 5 concert at the 02 Arena.

The singer, who arrived in London last week, took to his Instagram story to commit today’s show into the hands of God.

The singer noted that God has never failed him, as he announced to his fans that it was ‘game time.’

“I put today in God’s hands. He has never failed me ! @theo2london IT’S GAME TIME,” Davido wrote.

The singer had earlier announced the arrival of his daughters, Imade and Hailey, to London for his show.

Expressing his excitement on their arrival, he wrote, “My daughters are here. I’m too ‘hype’.”

The singer, who has been billed to headline a concert at the 02 Arena, had earlier welcomed his family members and close associates to London ahead of today’s event.

Davido had welcomed his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, and their son, Ifeanyi, at the London airport on Thursday.

To ensure that his aide, Isreal DMW, attended the show, the singer had written to the UK Embassy to ensure that Isreal’s visa was granted.

The singer also announced that he sold out all the tickets for the show, an indication that the 20,000-capacity arena would be fully occupied by fans.

This was a second-time achievement for the singer, who also sold out the O2 Arena during his January 2019 concert.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music