Afro dance debuts on Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria as company expands viewing options

Viewers and fans of Glo Battle of the Year reality tv show are in for a fun time as Episode 5 of the hit dance show airs by 8 pm on Saturday, March 5 on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app with repeat broadcasts scheduled for DSTV AFMG Urban (Ch. 153) on Sunday at 3 pm; NTA (Ch. 251) on Sunday at 8 pm; DSTV AFMG Showcase on Tuesday at 5 pm; AIT on Tuesday at 9 pm; and Africa Magic Family on Tuesday at 10 pm.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 3, 2022, the company noted that “as the competition enters the Afro dance stage, Globacom is expanding the options available to viewers and fans to watch the show with friends, family, and loved ones while cheering on the talented contestants as they battle their way to mega-millions in Globacom’s latest empowerment initiative.”

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will focus on Afro dance with contestants showing off their dance skills as they battle to make it to the finals and a shot at winning the mega millions at stake.

Introducing the episode, host Do2tun asked a question then provided the answer: “What do pepper soup and afro dance have in common? They are both hot.” In Episode 5, the dancers do more than bring their A-Game, they bring fire to scorch the dance floor.

In Episode 5, watch Afro dancers battle across regional centers from Abuja to Kaduna, Enugu to Port Harcourt, and Benin to Lagos as they pray and hope that success in the competition will help them realize long-held dreams.

A contestant in Abuja hopes to produce a dance movie if he wins, while another plans to set up a dance studio. Another contestant took it to church praying that he wins so he can support his mother’s business.

No matter their dreams, they need talent and skills and grit and that winning attitude to make it all the way to the finals where they will be empowered with mega millions by Globacom, sponsor of the Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show.

Judges for the Afro dance stage include Pinkie Debbie, Izzy Odigie, and popular afro dance sensation Poco Lee and while they have the power to decide who progresses or drops out, viewers have also been empowered to decide who makes it to the finals by voting for their wild cards.

And there is more. Viewers and fans who can dance stand a chance of winning N200,000 weekly just by sending in a video of themselves dancing along to the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria theme song.

Afro dance is here and it’s all about energetic dance steps and mesmerizing leg work.

Sourced From Nigerian Music