Ghana’s veep has ‘only one wife’ after rumours of a second wife

Ghana’s vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has responded to reports of having a second wife called Ramatu.

There have been several reports of the vice president, who is a Muslim having a second wife called Ramatu but refusing to make her public.

The only publicly known wife of the vice president is Samira Bawumia but this year rumours became rife that he was hiding his second wife.

On January 7, 2020 the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin mistakenly mentioned the wife of the vice president as Ramatu Bawumia during the swearing in of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Bagbin quickly corrected it and mentioned the wife of the Vice President as Samira Bawumia.

But rumours since then have been rife that the vice president had a second wife called Ramatu.

After realising the mistake, Mr. Bagbin corrected the wrong impression he had created.

A statement signed the vice president’s office said “The attention of the Vice President has been drawn to stories and pictures circulating of a woman supposedly named ‘Ramatu’ who is being claimed as wife of the Vice President.”

“The office of the Vice President wishes to inform the general public that the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife. She is a figment of the imagination of people trying to hard tarnish the image of the Vice President for their own purposes,” the statement added.

It added that the vice president has “only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives”.

“We ask the public to ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood,” the statement added.

Ghana’s vice president @MBawumia says he has only one wife in the person of @SBawumia. He says he doesn’t have any other wife called “Ramatu”. pic.twitter.com/J9ZaK5XdUO — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) March 12, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com