Ghana: NIB compensates ex-worker for demotion, ill-treatment

The National Investment Bank (NIB) in Ghana has paid 12 months Basic Salary as compensation for the demotion and I’ll treatment of its former Head of Human Resources, Senyo M. Adjabeng.

The payment followed the 2021 ruling of the National Labour Commission after a complaint filed by Mr. Adjabeng against the Bank in 2017.

In its ruling, the NLC held that “the removal of the Complainant as Head of Human Resource of respondent bank and reassignment to Manager, Performance Development and Training, reduction of remuneration by GHc1,000 per month, change in reporting line from reporting to the new occupant of his former office instead of the Managing Director and retrieval of Complainant’s official vehicle constitute demotion and ill-treatment.”

The NLC further held that “the query was not conducted in line with the HR Policy of the Bank and amounts to ill-treatment.”

The NLC concluded that “commulatively and conclusively, the ill-treatment of the Complainant amounts to Unfair termination” and ordered the payment of 12 months salary as compensation to the complainant.

Reacting to the ruling, Senyo M. Adjabeng thanked the current management of the Bank for honouring the NLC ruling, and reminded all employers to always act fairly and within the ambits of law and procedure when dealing with their employees.

