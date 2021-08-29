Ghana: Highway robbers kill UK-based journalist on assignment

– Advertisement –





Investigations have begun into the killing of a journalist with London-based MTA Television Channel by armed robbers in Ghana.

Syed Taalay Ahmad Sahib and his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim were attacked by the criminals while on a mission to film documentary on places where Khalafu had stayed in Africa.

They were accosted on the Tamale Kintampo highway while traveling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle.

According to the police report, the gun wielding men emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on them after deflating the tyres of their vehicle.

The two were hit by the bullets before the assailants made away with their gadgets and unspecified amount of money.

The police said they found the two in a pool of blood when they rushed to the scene.

Unfortunately, Taalay Ahmad died at the hospital while his colleague is receiving treatment.

Police in the area have mounted a search for the perpetrators of the crime as part of investigations into the wave of armed robbery attacks on the said highway.

A colleague of the deceased journalist has taken to social media to pay tribute.

Source: Africafeeds.com