From The Field: Protecting the last Malayan tigers

But a fight to save the tigers is underway: in the last two years, more than 1,000 tiger traps have been destroyed, and a team supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) conducts patrols in illegal hunting hotspots.

Rangers are involved in monitoring, intelligence gathering, and enforcement activities, and successfully cutting wildlife crimes.

You can read the whole article, released to mark International Tiger Day, celebrated on July 29, here.

Source UN News