Flood Wreaks Havoc In Osun As Three Killed, Government House’s Fence Collapses

Three persons have been reported dead as flood ravaged Osogbo town, the Osun State capital after a heavy downpour on Tuesday night.

SaharaReporters learnt that the deceased were at Oke-Onitea and Okejetu areas and drowned while attempting to pass through the flood.







One of the victims was said to be a motorcyclist using the road at Oke-Onitea area while another unidentified man was swept away.

Another house owner died in the flood at Awesin, a resident, Olawuyi Adeleke, confirmed.

It was learnt that about 25 meters of the perimeter fence of the Osun Government House also collapsed.

The flood also affected several other parts of the Oshogbo which include Ibu-Amon bridge, Jetu stream, Oke-Onitea stream, Rasco area via Old Garage, Oke Baale, Powerline, Testing ground, Obate, and Awesin in Erin-Osun.

Vehicular movements were diverted from Lamco junction and Oke-Fai en route the Government House so a temporary perimeter fence can be constructed. While the rail track at Powerline was endangered as flood eroded all the sand beneath the tracks away, suspending only the iron on air.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Osun Command spokesperson Daniel Adigun confirmed that a man drowned at Oke-Onitea and a woman died at Okejetu area.

The corpses, he said, were recovered on the spot.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemonde said government has activated its emergency response system, comprising stakeholders in disaster management, including environmental management officers, health workers, and security agencies to respond efficiently to the incident where necessary.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters