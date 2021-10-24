Home | News | General | Flavour, Grammy-award winner Commissioner Gordon to headline African Music concert in New York

Prime music partners, a media publishing and distribution agency has teamed up with Nigerian music star Chinedu Okoli better known by his stage name Flavour for an African live music concert in United States. The star-studded event, according to the organisers, will be held at Sound of Brazil, 204 Varick street, New York City on November, 3rd, 2021.

The event, as revealed by the organiser was borne out of a strong desire to celebrate the best of African music on global stage while also creating a memorable end to a rather tough year.

Other African stars to feature in the show are Ghanaian Prince Bright, Isaac Katalay from Congo and Sierra Leone budding star, Ajay Coker.

Also expected to be in attendance include, American record producer and Multi-Grammy award winner Commissioner Gordon Williams, some top music executives and several UN officials.

Supported by faces of Afrobeats, Aflik Tv, Insidediaspora, SOB, Grandbelle international inc, Financial freedom academy,Grounded promotions and other media outlets, the event will be very exclusive with limited seating in line with COVID-19 restrictions. Production campaign will be headlined across Times Square and New Jersey Billboard respectively.

Fans and interested parties unable to secure tickets to the physical concert will still be able to watch the post event coverages on major streaming platforms.

On what the fans should expect, Dr Amanda Ota, a director at Prime Music Partners, said : “We are pretty excited to partner with Sobs to deliver this amazing music show In New York. The year has been a turbulent one so it’s only fair we arrange something to ease up the stress for the season.

“Flavour is an African legend and his influence has been felt on the music scene across the world. I believe the fans will be excited as much as everyone who have been part of this project”.

Akeju, a music executive and also a director at Prime Music Partners added on what to expect at the event, “New York is about to witness a great music concert like never seen before.

African sounds is going global and am sure Flavour and all the stars performing will give the fans an exciting moment.

