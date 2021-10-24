Home | News | General | Be a little remorseful: Nigerians react as Tiwa Savage finally breaks silence after leaked tape scandal

Top Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has finally made an appearance on social media after her intimate tape leaked online

The mother of one appeared to stay offline for a few days and she is now back with a word of advice

Tiwa shared a lovely photo of herself and spoke on charging the scandal to her game and never speaking on it again

One of Nigeria’s top female singers, Tiwa Savage, has finally broken her silence and made an appearance on social media after she was embroiled in a scandal.

The music star became a trending topic after a leaked tape of her sleeping with an unknown man went viral on social media.

The tape led to a series of mixed reactions from both celebs and fans as the majority bashed the mother of one.

Tiwa Savage finally makes appearance on social media after leaked tape scandal.

However, Tiwa seems to be unperturbed by the news and has now showed her face once again on the social media space.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Somebody’s Son crooner posted a lovely photo of herself wearing a white pant suit and accompanied it with words of advice.

According to Tiwa’s caption, she was able to charge the scandal to her game and she would never speak on it again.

In her words:

“Charge that sh*it to the game n never speak on it again.”

Internet users react

A number of social media users had a lot to say about Tiwa making an appearance online not long after the scandalous video made the rounds.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

Bbnceleb:

“It would have been better to issue a heartfelt apology and feel a little remorseful.”

Ceemplybecca:

“When you know ur in a country that celebrates and glorifies nonsense!”

Euro.money02:

“It will be in the record anyway ( Streets don’t forget ).”

Official_bobby_fredrick:

“We are in a country that negative characters makes you a highlighted star so I wouldn’t blame her for being so confident.”

Realkunle:

“She fit just remain quiet on this matter and keep promoting her song… Nigerians dn move on already. Janemena must be the happiest Nigerian this season.”

Callme_mimi111:

“The way her fellow yeyebrities (celebrities) are calling her queen for what she did is what baffles me the most.”

Iamceeto:

“We glorify and acknowledge rubbish in this country.”

Nazzymilli:

“We move nobody is perfect.”

Celebs who have been blackmailed with unclad photos, videos

The month of October in the year 2021 has proven to be a very interesting one in celebrity circles going by the number of controversial gists that trended.

One topic that was rampant in celebrity circles was the release of intimate tapes or using them for blackmail.

Many times, the women in these situations are the ones who get the most backlash from both fans and their colleagues.

Some Nigerian stars have faced this ordeal such as Tiwa Savage, Salawa Abeni, Tonto Dikeh, etc.

