Five Biggest Nigerian Celebrity Scandals And Controversies Of 2022

2022 has been quite an eventful year in the entertainment industry and we could not agree more.

Over the past 12 months, the industry has witnessed a series of drama, clashes, and conflicts amongst Nigerian celebrities.

Although, there was one Nigerian celebrity who courted controversies all year, and it is no other than Nkechi Blessing. But, as the years comes to an end, we would be revisiting some of the hottest scandals which kept the media space bustling and fans entertained in 2022.

Yul Edochie’s Second Marriage To Colleague, Judy Austin

In April, the last child of seasoned veteran actor Pete Edochie, Yul Edochie, broke the internet, causing an uproar after he announced his second marriage to his colleague turned baby mama, Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie, who is married to May Edochie with 4 lovely kids (3 boys and a girl) confirmed on social media that Judy Austin bore him a child which spore him into making her his second wife.

The news sparked an outrage amongst fans, who lashed and dragged the actor for taking in another woman despite having been married and blessed with four kids.

Singer, Stephanie Otobo’s nude photo of Apostle Suleman

In May, Canadian-based singer, Stephanie Otobo again drew reactions from various social mediums after sharing disturbing s3xual images she allegedly took with prominent, Apostle Suleman in one of their encounters.

The singer who has always spoken of her alleged amorous affair with the cleric, challenged the Apostle to defend himself after she uploaded an alleged private photo of him on her social media pages.

She went further in the post (now-deleted) to call the attention of Nigerians to look closely at the fingernail of the cleric and the one sighted in the photo she had uploaded.

Otobo’s tweet reads: “Oracle of God, van you deny deny this? Your finger nail and the scar on your left thigh? Can you sent them too.? Apostle Johnson suleman, i hail o, Go through the thread, and listen to the video if you have any question. Your answers are right there.”

The images left Nigerians reeling in reactions, as they condemned the actions of the singer towards the apostle.

Harrysong clash with Soso Soberekon

In October, Nigerian singer, Harrysong got arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State after tagging music executive, Soberekon as his enemy who attempted to assassinate him.

In reaction to the accusations, Soberekon, through his lawyers, sent a defamation notice to Harrysong, wherein he demanded for a retraction of the statement, an apology and N500,000,000 in compensation.

The singer, following the pressure from colleagues, apologize to the music executive for making such accusations against his personality (Soberekon) and was released immediately.

Oxlade’s Leaked Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Olaitan Abdulrahman, professionally known as Oxlade in February sparked outrage after his s3xtape leaked online.

The s3xtape which went viral on the microblogging platform, Twitter, was leaked through snapchat.

It was reported that Oxlade recorded a streak of his own uncensored video and a friend published it online.

The video was met with a lot of backlash and condemnation, with conversations about moral decadance making headway.

Actress, Nkechi Blessing Dirty Fight With Ex lover

Known to be very controversial, for the 33-year-old actress, Nkechi Blessing, controversies is what she feeds from hence her continuous need to set social media agog and this is true following her dirty fight with her now ex-husband Opeyemi Falega earlier this year.

Also, her decision to gift guests who graced the first anniversary of her mother’s death in September with dildos which led to a lot of tongue wagging and lastly her public declaration of love for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Despite the basklashes, the actress, who is unperturbed, continues to live freely doing whatever she wants and feels like.

Sourced From Nigerian Music