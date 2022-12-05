Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign celebrates the joy of the festive season

Speaking on what Chop Life means to him, multi-talented artist Pheelz says:

“Chop Life to me means enjoyment, hanging out with friends and family, good health, wealth, and living life to the fullest. This holiday, I plan to get on as many stages as possible so I can connect with fans. Also, I plan to hang out with family and record new music throughout the holiday.”

Super-talented act Young Jonn says:

“My personality is calm and breezy but like everyone else, I want to Chop Life. For me, this means “living life to the fullest” and by extension, doing the things that give me immense peace and happiness. One very important tool for achieving this happiness is music–making, breathing and immersing myself in great sounds from the continent. This compilation features sounds from some of the continent’s greatest, curated for the one who wants to enjoy life to the fullest, just like me. If this is you, it’s time to get your speakers set to Chop Life with me!”

Afrobeats star Niniola says:

“These are some of the songs I love to vibe to when I am in my Chop Life mood.”

Ghanaian Afrobears superstar King Promise believes in not focusing on the life’s problem.

“This is my collection of songs to unwind to and not focus on the problems cos problems no dey finish. You for Chop Life before life chops you. 5 star.”

Superstar Dancer, artist, and socialite Poco Lee says:

“For me there’s no music without dance and there’s no dance without music. So being a dancer there’s no sweeter feeling than getting hold of good music, It’s a lifestyle. Chop Life for me is about making people happy thus i curated this playlist to share the happiness. Thank you Apple Music for the opportunity to share my music playlist to the world.”

Rising sensation Magixxx says:

“My definition of Chop Life is great music and having fun. Basically ‘Shaye’, I have a song about it, I just want to be in that ‘Shaye’ energy all through the holiday season.”

“My holiday playlist is filled with songs old and new that put me in a good mood. My idea of Chop Life is living life to the fullest, zero regrets, blocking off bad vibes and living for the moment.” – Tesh Carter

“Even more than being a musician, I’m a music fan and any opportunity to be in the shoes of the music fan is exciting for me. Chop life to me is about being free to enjoy the best life has to offer. This playlist is made up of songs that give me that feeling on a regular. Thank you Apple Music for the opportunity to tap into my music fan side.” – Kuami Eugene

“Chop Life simply means living without worries and knowing that everything is going to be alright. I am going to be spending my holiday with my family and chopping life.” – L.A.X

“With this playlist, I hope everyone will have some time to think positively about themselves and focus on the true beauty of life. I urge all my fans to be proud of everything they have been able to accomplish this year and remain true to themselves. Spread love, spread messages of hope.” – Harmonize

“This playlist is the perfect mix of feel good, vibe-rooted songs that will definitely set the mood for my Christmas holiday. Let’s turn up as we stay safe too!” – Femi One

“Music has the capability to wash away all the sorrow, fear, and depression. And for the upcoming holiday I will dedicate my time to listen to music from different artist and areas to ease myself and all that I have been through for this year.” – Mbosso

“Live life to the fullest the best way you know how!” – Azawi

“Chop Life reminds me of the greatness of Africa and how diverse our musical experience can be.” – Ommy Dimpoz

