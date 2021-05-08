Femi Adeshina, Garba Shehu, And The Demons Of Aso Rock, By Achike Chude

Sometimes it doesn’t rain. It pours. Nigeria has been raining terrorists and bandits, and herdsmen, and kidnappers. Now the skies have truly opened up and is pouring insecurity everywhere. From north, south, east, and west, the demons and fiends of hell have been unleashed on the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Peace and safety have taken flight. Insanity rules the airwaves, and sanity has gone into hiding. The enemies of the people have arisen and are advancing, killing, pillaging, looting, burning, raping, and seizing people’s wives and children. Territories are conquered, whole villages razed to the ground and the flags of political iniquity hoisted in victory by the subjugators.







AND THERE IS A NATIONAL GOVERNMENT AND AN ARMY?

“Charity,” we have been told severally, “begins at home.” But the contradiction of our situation is mind numbing. Nigeria, the country that liberated Sierra Leone and Liberia and lost many valiant men and women, trying to bring peace to many other countries of the world cannot now help herself at her hour of greatest need. The terrorists now openly mock us. The bandits now laugh at us. The kidnappers now revel in our helplessness, and the herdsmen are now riding the winds.

AND THERE IS A PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE NIGERIA ARMED FORCES?

The north has been the heartbeat of this insurrection against the Nigerian state and peoples until now. Now some measure of the violence has spread to the south-east and south-west. As for the south-south, their reputation precedes them. Their potential and capacity for resistance and violence is known. Take their silence for granted at your peril.

AND THERE IS A CONSTITUTION THAT SAYS THAT THE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY OF GOVERNMENT IS THE WELFARE AND SECURITY OF THE PEOPLE?

Where is our ‘daddy,’ the father and president of Nigeria?

They say he is in Aso Rock, in hiding. But do not believe it. A real father does not hide when his family is in danger. How can our president, the Commander-In-Chief be in hiding when his children, north, south, east, and west, are in danger and pain?

They also say that our insecurity has gotten more serious because the president, our father, loves some of his children more than others. They say he pampered some, to the detriment of others, and allowed them to grow wings till they became uncontrollable in perfidy and anarchical conduct. But do not believe them – even when the evidence abounds to support this claim. Our president promised to belong to no one but to all the people.

A TRUE FATHER DOES NOT SHOW FAVOURITISM IN HIS HOME AND DIVIDE HIS OWN FAMILY.

Poor Femi Adeshina, and his twin brother by trade, Garba Shehu. You cannot help but feel sorry for the men whose task is to defend a president whose proclivities have now proven to be indefensible. They are struggling so hard to look for reasons why their principal and the government they run have failed so spectacularly. Thank the stars that they have finally discovered why; It is the fault of the politicians and religious leaders who are planning a coup to remove an “elected president” illegitimately. It is the fault of disgruntled and ungrateful Nigerians who never see anything good in the president.

By the way, it has become farcical that Femi Adeshina, the hailer, who has cursed and railed against wailers, has himself, in recent times become a wailer. He wailed in February about a media attempt to taint and blackmail the president. In the last few days, he and Garba Shehu, have wailed against a possible coup d êtat and their former supporter, Rev Fr Mbaka for asking the president to resign. He says Mbaka is a contract seeking priest. Mbaka has dared and asked Garba Shehu to provide the evidence. And what did Garba Shehu do?; Silence!

IF ONLY THEY COULD WAIL STRONGLY AGAINST THE VIOLENCE AND KILLINGS IN THE LAND.

And while they are at it, they should wail against Sheikh Gumi, self-appointed spokesman and representative of the bandits who recently told the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), to give a hundred million naira to terrorists.

Somebody, a past presidential spokesman, has told us that there are demons in Aso Rock responsible for the strange goings on in the Villa. These supernatural, illegal tenants are said to be very malevolent and malignant in intent and actions. They afflict people, including presidents and wives of presidents with all manners of illnesses. They are also said to distort reality for the occupiers at the ROCK, and at the same time, foist on them, lies and and delusions. Is that not why our president never seems to be aware of the real issues in the country as they unfold? Perhaps, in the unfolding war against insecurity, the falsehoods being packaged for the president by these nefarious demons is that the army is actually winning the war against the terrorists and bandits. As for Femi Adeshina and Garba Shehu, it’s possible that they have fallen under the influence of the spirits from the netherworld. That could explain why their scripts do not match our reality.

It is time to get rid of these demons at Aso Rock.

Enough is enough!

Sourced From Sahara Reporters