Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series Episode 6 – African Continental Free Trade Area: Opportunities for Fashion Entrepreneurs

What: Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series, Episode 6 Who: Gender, Women & Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) When: Friday, 26 February 2021, 12.00 to 14.00 GMT Where: Online via Zoom – Click here to register

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with Afreximbank, will on Friday, 26 February 2021, host the sixth episode of the Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series.

The webinar, themed African Continental Free Trade Area: Opportunities for Fashion Entrepreneurs, will discuss this pioneering agreement, which holds enormous opportunities for the continent’s prosperity.

The African Continental Free Trade Area came into force on 1 January 2021, with 54 signatory countries, many of which are garment-producing countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia.

The audience will gain insights from the experts on the opportunities that this agreement presents for the creative industries, particularly the fashion sector in Africa.

The panelists are:

Francis Mangeni , Head of Trade Promotion and Programs, African Continental Free Trade Area

, Head of Trade Promotion and Programs, African Continental Free Trade Area Barnabas Jatau , Head of Cotton, Textile and Garment Sector (apparel and fashion), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria

, Head of Cotton, Textile and Garment Sector (apparel and fashion), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria Laduma Ngxokolo , Founder and Creative Director, Maxhosa Africa

, Founder and Creative Director, Maxhosa Africa Mahlet Afework, Founder and Creative Director, MAFI MAFI

For more information on Fashionomics Africa and to sign up for the webinar, click here.

