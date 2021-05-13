Eyes on Tokyo as D’Agostino aims to build on 'feeling of a lifetime'

Nick D’Agostino scored the winner as Australia ended their Olympic drought

“As soon as the full time whistle, a few players broke down in tears”

Forward netted five goals in qualifying having barely played any club football No matter what Nick D’Agostino accomplishes in his football career, he already owns a piece of priceless history. D’Agostino’s goal in the qualifying play-off ensured Australia’s drought from the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament – now stretched a further 12 months to 13 years – will draw to a close when they take the field at Tokyo 2020. Only two previous Australians – Ned Zelic in 1992 and Adrian Leijer in 2008 – can say their goal proved pivotal in lifting the Olyroos into an Olympiad. Now D’Agostino and his team-mates are seeking to follow in the footsteps of some of the most legendary names in sport. One such king in the Olympic pantheon, Usain Bolt, is D’Agostino’s earliest memory of the world’s foremost multi-sport event. Something of a sprint champion in his own school days, D’Agostino could easily have followed the ’Lightning Bolt’ into track and field but that notion proved something of an anathema to his family, where a Maltese-background meant football was a constant. “I wanted to do track and field, but I don’t think my parents would let me,” D’Agostino tells FIFA.com, partly perhaps, in jest.

Grabbing the spotlight Despite scoring three goals in the qualifying tournament, including the crucial strike in the play-off against defending U-23 champions Uzbekistan, D’Agostino’s club form run suggested little of what was to follow. Indeed the forward had managed just 14 A-League minutes during the previous eight months at Perth Glory. Yet somehow he ended as Australia’s top-scorer in a gruelling campaign amid steamy conditions in Bangkok. There was also a double against the hosts in a 2-1 win, and another decisive brace in pre-qualifying against perennial continental challengers Korea Republic. “That tournament was probably the biggest turning point for me,” said the 23-year-old. “We set out seeking to achieve a goal and Arnie (coach Graham Arnold) instilled belief in me to go out and do what he knows I’m capable of doing. To have a coach that believes in you is great for your mental well-being.” The recent Tokyo 2020 draw has brought about another challenge for Australia who are set to face European and South American royalty in the shape of Spain and Argentina, as well as London 2012 quarter-finalists Egypt. “It has been a long process to get where we are now,” D’Agostino said. “Hopefully it will be worth the wait and that we set out what we want to do over there.”

