Europe's route to 2023 Women's World Cup mapped out
European teams have discovered the path they must take to to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ following the UEFA qualifying group stage draw at the confederation’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland at 13:30 CET.
A record 51 teams have been split into nine sections (six groups of six teams, three of five), with the qualifying matches set to be played between September 2021 and September 2022.
The groups are as follows:
- Group A: Sweden, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia
- Group B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands
- Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus
- Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg
- Group E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro
- Group F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia
- Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania
- Group H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria
- Group I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia
The winners of the nine qualifying sections will advance directly to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.
The group runners-up will take part in UEFA play-offs in October 2022 for the remaining two direct tickets, which will be awarded to the two top-performing play-off winners. The third-best play-off winner will be entered into the inter-confederation play-offs.
A record 10 stadiums across 9 Host Cities in Australia and New Zealand were recently announced by FIFA to host matches at the first ever co-hosted FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, which will also be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams.
