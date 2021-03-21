EU will not share Covid-19 vaccines with poorer countries
The countries were seeking further clarification on the safety of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in some receivers.
But the UK and European health officials say the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is safe.
African governments though were urged not to lose faith in Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.
African nations rely on the AstraZeneca jab since it is cheaper and easier to store than other vaccines.
Dr Richard Mihigo – the WHO’s head of immunisation in Africa – said the product had so far proved to be safe.
