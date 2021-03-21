EU will not share Covid-19 vaccines with poorer countries

The countries were seeking further clarification on the safety of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in some receivers.

– Advertisement –





But the UK and European health officials say the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is safe.

African governments though were urged not to lose faith in Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

African nations rely on the AstraZeneca jab since it is cheaper and easier to store than other vaccines.

Dr Richard Mihigo – the WHO’s head of immunisation in Africa – said the product had so far proved to be safe.

Sourced from Africa Feeds