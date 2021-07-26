Esther Benyeogo: Hidden things about Nigeria’s latest music star

<img aria-describedby="caption-attachment-737117" data-attachment-id="737117" data-permalink="https://pmnewsnigeria.com/?attachment_id=737117" data-orig-file="https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/esther-benyeogo-hidden-things-about-nigerias-latest-music-star-1.jpg" data-orig-size="643,720" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{" data-image-title="Esther Benyeogo" data-image-description data-image-caption=" Esther Benyeogo: Nigeria has a new music star ” data-medium-file=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/esther-benyeogo-hidden-things-about-nigerias-latest-music-star-1.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/esther-benyeogo-hidden-things-about-nigerias-latest-music-star-2.jpg” loading=”lazy” src=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/esther-benyeogo-hidden-things-about-nigerias-latest-music-star-1.jpg” alt=”Esther Benyeogo: Nigeria has a new music star” width=”643″ height=”720″ class=”size-full wp-image-737117″ srcset=”https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/esther-benyeogo-hidden-things-about-nigerias-latest-music-star-2.jpg 300w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/esther-benyeogo-hidden-things-about-nigerias-latest-music-star-1.jpg 643w” sizes=”(max-width: 643px) 100vw, 643px” data-recalc-dims=”1″>

Esther Benyeogo was birthed Saturday as the latest music star to watch in Nigeria after winning the Voice of Nigeria competition.

The Delta state born, UNIBEN graduate is not a stranger to winning.

In 2017, she won God’s Children Great Talent Season 7 contest and scooped a 250 million Naira management contract, 10 million Naira cash and brand new Kia Rio.

Five years earlier in 2012, she was first runner-up in the Next Big Teen talent competition organized by Teens church of Christ Embassy.

When she won the GCGT prize, she was then just 19 years old and a 200 level major in English & Literature at the University of Benin.

Profiling her then, Encomium Magazine revealed that Esther Ebelechukwu was born 15 September 1997 to Dr. and Mrs. Kennedy Benyeogo.

She is the last of six children raised in Asaba. Her parents are from Ika, also in Delta state.

Esther, born of a man and woman, considers herself a child of the Heavenly Kingdom.

She is a devoted member of Christ Embassy Church and a choir member, known for her singing prowess.

Esther, influenced by her sisters, discovered her vocal gift at age 13 when neighbours would rather compliment the quality of her voice than complain about the noise.

Esther’s mother Stella is a retired school principal while her father who passed away on 4th of March 2010 was a medical doctor.

Her father’s death was devastating to her and the family but God’s divine grace has held them strong.

“I miss my father everyday. Even as I performed during the grand finale, my thoughts were focused on making my late dad and family proud while I held my faith in God”, she said in 2017.

As a member of Christ Embassy Church, Esther draws much inspiration from the Holy Spirit and teachings of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for daily guidance in life.

“Her greatest music influence comes from Nigerian gospel artiste, Sinach who is also a worship leader in Esther’s church.

‘Others include, American gospel sensation Natasha Tameika “Tasha” Cobbs and Nigeria’s praise and worship leader, Nathaniel Bassey”, ENCOMIUM wrote about her.

“I would love to work with these artists in the nearest future. People may say my dream is too big but I know with Christ, I can do all things and it is very possible for me”.

Esther released her first EP named “Carry Me ” in 2020. The EP is within the Christian genre on Apple Music.

With a contract with Universal Music Nigeria in the bag as winner of Season 3 Voice of Nigeria, Esther will certainly drop more EPs soon.

Esther was in no doubt about the expectations from her when she spoke Saturday night.

“This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognised for that gift”, she said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music