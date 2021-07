Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Esther Benyeogo has emerged as the winner of The Voice Nigeria 2021.

This was announced at the Grand Finale, which aired live on African Magic and other platforms.

Read Also: BBNaija Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, Begins

Esther battled against three other top finalists, coming out victorious and grabbing the N10 million cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

Details later…

Share with friends:

Related